Powerful aerial view as thousands honor George Floyd

More
Amid the day commemorating George Floyd’s life, thousands were seen flooding parks and city streets during memorials in Minnesota and New York.
0:10 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful aerial view as thousands honor George Floyd

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Amid the day commemorating George Floyd’s life, thousands were seen flooding parks and city streets during memorials in Minnesota and New York. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71077054","title":"Powerful aerial view as thousands honor George Floyd","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-aerial-view-thousands-honor-george-floyd-71077054"}