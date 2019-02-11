Powerful, deadly storms create state of emergency in Northeast

More
In upstate New York, a family had to be rescued from their flooded home, and one man is still missing after being swept away by fast waters.
2:18 | 11/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful, deadly storms create state of emergency in Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"In upstate New York, a family had to be rescued from their flooded home, and one man is still missing after being swept away by fast waters.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66700087","title":"Powerful, deadly storms create state of emergency in Northeast","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-deadly-storms-create-state-emergency-northeast-66700087"}