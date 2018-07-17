Transcript for Powerful storms drench Northeast at height of rush hour

aged. And to the east, travel chaos from Maryland up to Maine. Rk colludes over Massachusetts, up the I-95 corridor. Heavy rain triggeringsh floods andescues. 1,500 flights cancelled and growing. Here's gio bent Reporter: Tonight, the powerfule storms slamming the northeast at the height of the evening commute. The dreng downpou have been unbelievable. Atmospheres just so soupy, so juicy and it's just been wrung out by this coront rihere. Reporter: Major roadways LI the fddrive in new ycity engulfed. More than 20 cars stranded on the George wton parkway. R up to the doors. First respondesing boats rescue morthan 40 pele including this family. Rain dhing the fld at nations park, site of tonight's all- G new engla, cars craig through flooded streets in framingham, oxford, and worceste Massachusetts. Up to three inches of in an hour turningways into waterparks from New York to D.C. Manhole covers rg in D.C. And Arlington. The storms pd with dangerousghtning lighting up the capitol. And this funnel cloud te New York's skyli the storms forcing ground stops O the thoroughfares. It was shut down for over an hour. And Boston still sin flash fl alerts. Thank you. Let's get right T ginger zee. Tracking it all fs. Impressive rain. Reagan international, 2.6nches of rain in 42 minus. Almost in plymouth, Massachusetts. Still raining in atl city, new jers but we'll dry out andldown, something the west can only hope do. The peak of the heat wherehe wildfires are raging. No, going for 103 tomorrow. Redding, 111. And me than 4fires bug across the west at this hour. The Ferguson hour, dg in size in the past 24hours. Helicoptve Beene to make wat drops.th of fallen firefighter been recovered. Carried out. We move night. High-speed shoot in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.