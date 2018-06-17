Transcript for Powerful storms strike states in the Midwest

Now to the extreme weather danger at this hour, powerful storms from Colorado to Michigan. This tornado hitng north of Madison, Wisconsin, flash flooding causing major damage. Take a look at tt. Streets washed away in Michigan's upper peninsula and dangerous at settling into the northeast to start the wee re's C's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, the nare's wrath on full display in Michigan's uppepeninsula. Getting way higher! Transforng this resiial road in Houghton into a rushing riveof debris. Flash flooding washing out neighborhoods, making street after street impassible. And the threat isn't over. Extreme heat to fuel more severe weather acs the midwest tonight. Already up to 11 inches of rain falling in Wisconsin, with round two on the way It's back on the ground! Reporter: This resident capturing a tornado spinning near poyneamidst lightning. Duluth, Minnesota, also getting soaked floodwaters allowing cars there. And dark skies over Wyoming. Chunks of ha ricocheting off E ground in cheyennepounding windshields and blanketing this busy highway. Let's getht out to rob in New York's central par I know you will tell us about the heat headefor the northeast and there's also the potential for more rain in those areas already flooded? Reporter: Yeah. They'll get again tonight, take a look at T radar in the U.P. Of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Somef the storms he 60-plus-mile-per-hour winds and weave a severe understorm watch. Two reported tordoes there. And your heat, here it is, in the mog, the heat is just not cooling off at night so we start thingsff in the 70s and get up into the 90s and Y add in the humidity and it starts to feel like 100-plus degrees in inanapolis Charleston and D.C., as well and dangerous levels as we head into may. Tnks so much. Let's turn to politics at

