President agrees to shut down the Trump Foundation

More
The New York state attorney general accused the president, family and campaign of using it as a personal slush fund.
2:04 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President agrees to shut down the Trump Foundation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59895242,"title":"President agrees to shut down the Trump Foundation","duration":"2:04","description":"The New York state attorney general accused the president, family and campaign of using it as a personal slush fund.","url":"/WNT/video/president-agrees-shut-trump-foundation-59895242","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.