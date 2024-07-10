President Biden vows to stay in the race and prepares for major news conference

The president and his campaign are insisting that they will not back down, despite growing pressure from Democrats. Thursday the president will hold his first full length news conference in months.

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live