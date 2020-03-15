Transcript for President claims Google is launching coronavirus testing website

And next to the president's announcement that Google is launching a testing website. But tonight, the reality check. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, mounting questions about the program the president promised the American people. It's going to be very quickly done. Unlike websites of the past. To determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location. Reporter: Touting Google's work on a website with easy access to coronavirus testing information. Google has 1,700 engineers working on it right now. They've made tremendous progress. Reporter: And it wasn't just the president. Dr. Debra Burks holding up this chart to explain how it would work. Clients and people of interest can go, fill out a screening questionnaire. Reporter: The vice president jumping in, too. At the same website, you will be directed to one of these incredible companies who will give a little bit of their parking lot so people can come by and do a drive-by test. Reporter: Then about a half-hour later, Google tweeting this statement, on behalf of verily. The website is in the early stages of development, and the plan is to roll testing out in the bay area. Today, the vice president pressed for an explanation. Where is the discrepancy about the website, Google's involvement? We're working literally around the clock and I know that our whole team working on this public and private partnership, I couldn't be more grateful to all of the hard-working people at Google working on the website. But tomorrow, 5:00 P.M., we'll have very specific description tomorrow. All right, Rachel joins now from Washington. The vice president, when asked repeated that more information tomorrow at 5:00 P.M.? Reporter: That's right. But the company says the website is in the early stages of development. The vice president said there were plans to launch a version of the website in the northern

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.