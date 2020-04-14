Former President Obama endorses Joe Biden

More
He said his former vice president was best suited to lead the U.S. out of the pandemic.
0:52 | 04/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former President Obama endorses Joe Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"He said his former vice president was best suited to lead the U.S. out of the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70150620","title":"Former President Obama endorses Joe Biden","url":"/WNT/video/president-obama-endorses-joe-biden-70150620"}