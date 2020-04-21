Transcript for President threatens total immigration ban due to COVID-19

The president also making news just moments ago after his tweet overnight on immigration. Saying he would temporarily halt immigration to the U.S. He offered more on this a short time ago. By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs. It would be wrong for them to be replaced with new immigrant labor brought in from abroad. Cecilia Vega joins us. The president saying it will be in effect for at least 60 days, and he'll look at where the economy stands afterward. But a lot of people asking, weren't there already strict measures on immigration? Does this change anything significantly? Reporter: There were and are strict orders in place. But even a temporary pause would be unprecedented. There are some exemptions, but you heard the president say, this is about protecting American jobs and also about protecting Americans from the coronavirus. But we have to tell you, America has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world. We should also note, the number of immigrants on the front lines in this fight right now, 1 in 4 doctors, 1 in 3 nurses are immigrants. Opponents say this is a clear example of the president using the coronavirus to further his hardline policies. This is sure to end up in the courts. Cecilia, thank you.

