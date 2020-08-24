President Trump calls new COVID-19 plasma treatment a ‘breakthrough’

More
The president recently accused members of his administration, without evidence, of delaying possible vaccines and treatments.
2:37 | 08/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump calls new COVID-19 plasma treatment a ‘breakthrough’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"The president recently accused members of his administration, without evidence, of delaying possible vaccines and treatments. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72557336","title":"President Trump calls new COVID-19 plasma treatment a ‘breakthrough’","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-calls-covid-19-plasma-treatment-breakthrough-72557336"}