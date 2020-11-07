Transcript for President Trump commutes sentence of adviser Roger Stone

facing three years in prison. The president suggesting he might step in, saying stone has been treated unfairly. Here's Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Today president trump hinting his longtime friend Roger stone could not serve a day of his three-year prison term. Dirty-trickster, defiant from the day he was arrested by the FBI, here waving the victory sign of his political hero Richard Nixon after he was booked. The president has been fuming for months. This has not been a fair process. Reporter: Prosecutors recommended that stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, but after the president cried foul at attorney general William Barr overruling his own team, saying the sentencing recommendation was too harsh. Duh talk to the president at all regarding your decision regarding the recommendations? Never. Reporter: Stone was ultimately sentenced to three years and four months behind bars. I felt it was an appropriate prosecution and the sentence was fair. I think you said you're no fan. Did I say that? Yes, you did. Well, that's accurate. Reporter: But Roger stone has a fan in president trump. This week the president was toll his old friend was praying for a pardon. Trump's response? His prayer may be answered. David, it truly was an extraordinary prosecution. Four prosecutors resigned from the stone case after Barr overturned their recommendation for a lengthy prison term. One prosecutor telling congress, he felt pressure from president trump. David? Pierre Thomas who's been following this every step of the way. Thank you, Pierre.

