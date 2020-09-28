President Trump under fire after bombshell report on tax returns

More
The New York Times reported that President Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and again during his first year in office.
3:21 | 09/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump under fire after bombshell report on tax returns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"The New York Times reported that President Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and again during his first year in office. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73280535","title":"President Trump under fire after bombshell report on tax returns","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-fire-bombshell-report-tax-returns-73280535"}