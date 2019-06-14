Transcript for President Trump says Joe Biden has 'recalibrated on everything'

Meantime, the war of words escalating between president trump and Joe Biden. What president trump told George Stephanopoulos about Biden. And ABC news has obtained internal polling about the potential matchup between trump and Biden in 2020. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: With several polls showing him struggling in key states, president trump insists his own campaign polls tell a very different story. Even phoning his campaign manager to back him up. I just had a meeting with somebody that's a pollster and I'm winning everywhere. Hold it off for a little while. Call Brad on the poll. Reporter: After that call, the president doubled down, insisting his polls in fact show him winning. But today ABC news obtained some of the trumpampaign's internal polling from March, which shows the president was trailing Joe Biden in three key states -- Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida. Campaign manager Brad parscale calls those numbers "Ancient," saying "Since then, we have seen huge swings in the president's favor." But it's clear trump is laser focused on the former vice president. He wanted to be the tough guy. He's not a tough guy, he's a weak guy. But he wanted to be the tough guy. Reporter: Trump is trying to exploit what he says are Biden's recent shifts in long-held positions on federal funding for abortion and whether China is a threat to the U.S. He has recalibrated on everything. He's -- everything he's said he's taken back two weeks later, because he's getting slammed by the left. And he stuck with this stuff. He's really stuck with it. Reporter: Today Biden is slamming trump on the president's stunning admission to George that if offered political dirt from the Kremlin or other adversaries -- I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong. Reporter: Biden signing a pledge today that he'd never do this. Donald Trump doesn't think it matters if candidates for presidency accept damaging information on their opponents from foreign governments. I believe he's dead wrong. Let's get to Terry, live at the white house tonight. President trump telling George he'd maybe call the FBI if he was offered dirt by a foreign government. Today, it seems like he was saying something different. Reporter: Very different. He kind of scoffed with George, but today on fox, he said he'd absolutely go to the FBI. But he'd have to listen to it first to see what it was. David? Terry, thank you. You can see George's full interview, president trump: 30 hours, Sunday night at 8:00 P.M.

