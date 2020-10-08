President Trump leaves briefing suddenly after shots fired near White House

The president was rushed from the White House briefing room, then returned a short time later to explain that the Secret Service had shot an armed suspect outside the White House.
0:27 | 08/10/20

President Trump leaves briefing suddenly after shots fired near White House

