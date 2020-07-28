Transcript for President Trump sends mixed messages

Victor, thank you. And president trump under fire moments ago. Several days last week, telling Americans, wear a mask, they work, they should social distance. And then retweeting a video of a controversial doctor overnight. That video taken down by Twitter. And what the president just said about that doctor. Here's Jon Karl. Reporter: Tonight, even as his own health experts urge more states to tighten restrictions, president trump is once again downplaying the covid-19 threat and hyping a discredited treatment. Many doctors think it is extremely successful. The hydroxyhydroxychloroquine. Reporter: This after the president used his Twitter account to spread misinformation, tweeting video of a doctor denouncing the use of masks and promoting hydroask color Quinn, the controversial drug the president's top health officials have warned is ineffective and potentially dangerous as a covid-19 treatment. That doctor, who was only licensed to practice medicine in Texas last November, has a history of outrageous statements, such as saying health problems can be caused by demons. Dr. Fauci attempted to set the record straight on "Gma." The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroask color Quinn have indicated it is not effective in coronavirus disease. The woman that you said was a great doctor in that video you that retweeted last night said that masks don't work and there is a cure for covid-19, both of which health experts say is not true. She's made videos that say doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens and they are trying to make a vaccine -- Maybe it's a -- I can tell you this. She was on air, along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I thought she was very impressive. I don't know which country she comes from, but she said she's had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients and I thought her voice was an important voice but I know nothing about her. Reporter: The misinformation and mixed messages undercut the president's effort to show the American people he is fully engaged in the fight against covid-19. Just last week, he had said things may get worse before they get better and for three days in a row, he urged people to wear a mask. Wear a mask. Get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. Wear a mask. Socially distance and repeatedly wash your hands. We ask all Americans to exercise vigilance, practice social distancing, wear a mask. Reporter: The president has insisted he's been on top of the virus since the beginning. Pointing to his decision to restrict travel from China in late January. But the head of the CDC, Robert Redfield, now acknowledges the administration was slow to recognize that travelers from Europe was bringing the virus to the United States. The introduction from Europe happened before we realized what was happening and by the time we realized Europe threat and shut down travel to Europe, there was already probably two, three weeks of 60,000 people coming back every day from Europe and that's where the large seeding came in the United States. Reporter: Redfield's acknowledgement is part of a months long investigation by ABC news. American catastrophe, how did we get here? Twitter deleted the president's retweet, saying they violated their policy against coronavirus misinformation. They also took action against the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted the video, preventing him from posting new tweets for 12 hours. David? All right, Jon Karl, our thanks to you tonight. As Jon mentioned there, some of that reporting you'll see later tonight during an ABC news prime time special, "American ka tros trophy, the inside story of how the U.S. Logs control of the virus. And the moment the nation's top scientists learned of covid-19. That's 9:00 P.M. Eastern right here.

