-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis in US as more cases are reported
-
Now Playing: US officials scramble to respond to spread of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: EBay taking action on price gouging amid coronavirus emergency
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs coronavirus bill
-
Now Playing: The fallout from the new coronavirus now spreading coast to coast
-
Now Playing: Thousands of cruise ship passengers wait off the coast of California
-
Now Playing: Then vs. Now: History of Corvettes
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Friday, March 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: Nashville community donates supplies for tornado victims
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crushes stocks for 2nd straight week
-
Now Playing: Mother of 2 missing children faces multiple charges
-
Now Playing: Trump surveys Tennessee tornado damage
-
Now Playing: Video shows opioid-addicted woman ask for medical attention before her death
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to manage anxieties
-
Now Playing: SpaceX announces deal to send tourists to space
-
Now Playing: US employers add 273,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate 3.5%
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs coronavirus bill
-
Now Playing: Pence greets Gov. Inslee with elbow bumps
-
Now Playing: New FX show chronicles the story of the Zodiac Killer
-
Now Playing: Storms move east as warmup expected this weekend