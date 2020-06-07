Transcript for President Trump takes aim at NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

The president, as you saw there at the top of the broadcast, downplaying the coronavirus over the weekend, saying 99% of the cases are harmless. Today, he appeared to try to shift attention back to NASCAR, the confederate flag and NASCAR driver bubba Wallace, asking, where is bubba Wallace's apology, after that noose was found in Wallace's garage. Well, tonight, Wallace is responding and so is NASCAR. And here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: After back-to-back speeches this weekend where he accused his political opponents of trying to destroy America, the president today took aim at NASCAR's only full-time black driver, bubba Wallace. "Has bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another hoax?" The president tweeted. In fact, there was no hoax. A noose, operating as a garage pull, was found in Wallace's garage. An FBI investigation determined it had been placed there last year, long before Wallace was assigned to that garage. Wallace thanked the FBI for its quick investigation. Why is the president even suggesting that Mr. Wallace should apologize? Well, look. The FBI, as I noted, concluded that this was not a hate crime and he believes it would go a long way if bubba came out and acknowledged that, as well. Reporter: The president concluded his tweet on bubba Wallace by calling out NASCAR's decision to ban the confederate flag, "That and flag decision has caused lowest ratingever!" Does he think it was a mistake for NASCAR to ban it? The president said he wasn't making a judgement one way or the other. Reporter: Didn't he say NASCAR's ratings are down because they banned the flag? That's what he said. The president was noting the fact that, in aggregate, this notion that NASCAR men and women who have gone and who are being demeaned and called racist and being accused, in some venues, of committing a hate crime against an individual -- those allegations were just dead wrong. Reporter: NASCAR's ratings are actually up since they banned the confederate flag last month. Today, in a statement, NASCAR says, quote, it continues to stand tall with bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans. As for bubba Wallace, today he called on people to put love over hate, tweeting, "Even when it's hate from the POTUS, love wins." Let's get to Jon Karl now in Washington. Now a close ally of the president is defending bubba Wallace? Reporter: David, senator Lindsey graham said flatly, "I don't think bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for." He also is defending NASCAR's decision to ban the flag, calling it an image, the confederate flag, calling it an image that divides us and saying "The confederate flag is not a good way to grow your business." Jon Karl with us on a Monday.

