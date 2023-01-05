Prince Harry discusses memoir, relationship with brother

Prince Harry talks with Michael Strahan about how being the "spare" to the heir to Prince William impacted the brothers' relationship in a wide-ranging interview airing Monday.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live