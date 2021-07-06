Transcript for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child

Prince Harry and duchess Megan tell the world about their baby girl willow that Diana named for two influential women in Harry's life his grandmother and his mother. Lilly has just made their two year old son Archie a Big Brother ABC's Charlie card tunnel is in Santa Barbara. Tonight the Sus exes are now a family of four nagging Harry announcing the birth of their second child a girl. Lilly big Jenny and I am Mountbatten Windsor named after her great grandmother the queen Lili that is her nickname. And her late grandmother Princess Diana Perry telling Oprah Winfrey he thinks is mother would be proud of his decision to produce family first what do you think. Your mom would say about this stepping back I think she would feel very angry. We're of how this is gone now Bloomberg sobbed. But also were Lynn. She who she got a portion of award is for us to be happy. The Stanley now together at their motto CO home thinking well wishers around the globe for their support. Seeing their new daughter is more than we could if ever imagined Lily as she will be known is eight in the line of succession after Big Brother Archie. She's the first senior rule to be born here in the United States. It won't give and how are they now have very different kind of life that opened brought topped. I'm in the U laughs this Essex is announcing the duchess is pregnancy earlier this year after revealing making it previously suffered a miscarriage. Sharing with Oprah that they were expecting a girl you can tell whether Americans are now. Digger Carey and met in speaking out about their struggles with mental health and the decision to step down as working royals. That interview driving rifts in the royal family but in April Harry briefly reuniting with his brother William and his wife Kate. Comforting their grandmother after the death of Prince Philip. And let's get right to Caylee hard tongue outside Santa Barbara cottage hospital where baby Lilly was born on Friday Caylee I remember being in Windsor for the birth of Archie and this is certainly a very different royal baby announcement also. Kept from the public for two days. Lindsay keeping this a secret that was an impressive feat but Harry Maggie and shared this on their own terms through their own spokesperson. Not through the palace we've learned Harry told the queen privately of the tribute of naming the baby after her in the royal family is delight it by all of this Lindsay we haven't seen a picture of baby Lilly yet but. We'll be standing back and act. Was standing by indeed Caylee thank you you can join tailing our team for more on Megan and Harry's American royal baby. And it ABC news original streaming Monday night on Hulu.

