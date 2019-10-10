Transcript for Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran team up for World Mental Health Day

Finally, singer Ed sheeran and prince Harry do have some characteristics in common. It might look like prince Harry there, but it's Harry who answers the door. It's singer Ed sheeran. Thanks very much for coming out. Really appreciate it. Thanks for having me, man. It's something I'm passionate about. Me, as well. This, for me, is a subject and a conversation that's just not talked about enough. I think people are really suffering. People don't understand what it's like for people like us. What? The jokes and the snide comments and, I just feel like it's time we stood up and said weir not going to take this anymore, we are ginger and we're going to fight. Um -- okay. Ah -- slightly awkward. Here ran joking he's there to stand up and fight for everyone who likes like them. Prince Harry using humor, too, saying this is not about that, it's about standing up for mental health. This is about world mental health day. Oh, yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah, of course, of course. Yeah, I knew -- no, no, I definitely knew that. Reporter: Of course, they're using humor to shed light on annish this you that prince Harry has been talking about for some time now. His own challenges after the death of his mother, and saying, we must all look out for one another and our mental health. And tonight, this message from both of them. Reach out, make sure that your friends, strangers look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. And we're all in this together. Right?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.