Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be working royals

More
Queen Elizabeth issued a personal statement saying she supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wish for a “more independent life.”
2:02 | 01/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be working royals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:02","description":"Queen Elizabeth issued a personal statement saying she supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wish for a “more independent life.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68376575","title":"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be working royals","url":"/WNT/video/prince-harry-meghan-markle-longer-working-royals-68376575"}