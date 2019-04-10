Transcript for Prince Harry sues 2 major British tabloids for alleged phone hacking

Overseas, prince Harry announcing plans to sue two major tabloids for alleged phone hacking. Accusing them of intercepting voice mail messages. Here's lama Hasan. Reporter: Tonight, prince Harry stepping up fight with the British tabloids. This time taking aim at the owners of "The sun" and "The daily mirror" after his voicemails were allegedly hacked. Allegations of phone hacking have happened before. But Harry is confident they can win this trial, they have enough evidence. Reporter: It comes just days after the duchess of Sussex filed her own lawsuit against "The mail" on Sunday for publishing a personal letter she penned to her estranged father Thomas Markle. The prince accusing the tabloids of creating "Lie after lie at her expense," even invoking his mother princess Diana. "I lost my mother and now and I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces." The couple, fresh off a successful tour of southern Africa, where they were warmly welcome and were widely praised for their charity work. Tom, tonight there's not comment from "The mirror" but Rupert Murdoch's news group, which publishes "The sun," says they're aware of the prince's claim.

