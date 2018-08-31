Transcript for Producer accuses NBC News of killing Harvey Weinstein story

Anderson I concerning the Harvey Weinstein scandal of former NBC producer. Accusing his own network of effectively killing the initial story about Weinstein sex abuse allegations. Wrote in Ferrell blocked from reporting on their network. The bombshell that wants to me to movement. NBC now responding here's ABC's Adrian banker. Tonight a former NBC news employee is accusing the network of killing a groundbreaking story of Harvey Weinstein alleged sexual misconduct. Reporter Ronan Farrow worked at NBC until last year his then supervising producer rich McHugh now says. As we you're about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against Weinstein I was told not to do the interview effectively killing the story. Those orders came to me from the highest levels of NBC. But NBC called the accusations and outright lie and that at the time pharaoh did not get have a single victim or witness to misconduct by a Weinstein who was willing to be identify. Of the seven women who eventually went on record with aero at The New Yorker including Ozzie are Gentile Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette. NBC says not one of these seven women was included in the reporting pharaoh presented while at NBC news. Me Q a former ABC news producer resigned in protest from NBC news this month telling ABC. As the father of four girls I knew that if I didn't pursue this story with everything I had. How could I live with myself. Tom the president of NBC news gave his blessing Rivera asked to take the story elsewhere effectively ending their working relationship Tom. Adrian thank you.

