Transcript for Protestors march through the streets of Hong Kong

Next we head overseas to the dramatic pictures from Hong Kong, where organizers say 1 million demonstrators took to the streets to protest. Julia Macfarlane with the pictures coming in. Reporter: Tonight, tense moments on the streets of Hong Kong. Protesters trying to break into a legislative complex, clashing with police. This, after 1 million people came out in force, to tell China to stay out of Hong Kong. They were out to demonstrate against a controversial new bill being pushed through parliament that would allow extradition to China. But the people here, with signs reading "China hands off our home," say it is an erosion of Hong Kong's civil liberties, and that China will use it to target political opponents. Mainland China uses all sorts of ways to exercise a so-called dictatorship in Hong Kong, to kidnap the people they treat as the enemy. Reporter: Hong Kong is a semiautonomous territory that was returned to China from the British in 1997. The people of Hong Kong want to protect our freedom, our freedom of speech, our rule of law, our judicial system. Reporter: But Hong kongers fear those freedoms are being eroded as China increases its influence. This controversial bill will be considered this Wednesday in the middle of a work week. Authorities will be hoping that far fewer people will March in opposition. Tom? Julia, thank you. A cruise ship passenger is missing after falling overboard

