Protests break out in Iran after plane shot down

More
Protesters marching against the regime, chanting, “Shame on President Rouhani,” were hit with tear gas.
2:49 | 01/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests break out in Iran after plane shot down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:49","description":"Protesters marching against the regime, chanting, “Shame on President Rouhani,” were hit with tear gas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68234451","title":"Protests break out in Iran after plane shot down","url":"/WNT/video/protests-break-iran-plane-shot-68234451"}