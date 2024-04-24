Protests around college campuses lead to arrests, shutdowns

As dozens more are arrested in college protests over the Israel-Hamas war, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shares the opinion of the Biden administration.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live