Transcript for Protests continue across the nation over the death of George Floyd

We begin one of the biggest nationwide protests since killing of George Floyd in police custody. A 12th day of demonstrations in dozens of cities, demands for justice and change. Not just in the name of Floyd but for African-Americans, saying they have long been victimized by systemic racism in America. Tens of thousands packing the streets and parks in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Denver. Carrying signs reading, black lives matter. And chanting the names of George Floyd, breonna Taylor and Ahmad arbery. The nation's capitol filled with thousands of protesters, a huge crowd gathering in front of the Lincoln memorial. Protesters marching across the golden gate bridge in San Francisco. And thousands with hundreds of health care workers calling racism a public health emergency. Many of the demonstrations still going on at this hour. ABC's Mary Bruce in Washington to lead us off. Reporter: From San Francisco where thousands marched across the golden gate bridge. To Philadelphia. And Chicago. Tonight, thousands taking to the streets calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. In Washington DC, the largest crowds yet, tens of thousands of people marching from the capitol. And the Lincoln memorial. To the white house. We walked with Michael Howard. His ten year-old son Christopher, holding on tight. For things to happen in this society, it takes all of us. And this is his part that's he playing. Reporter: We met so many families speaking out for the next generation. This is part of history and they need to learn that history takes hard work. Reporter: Heather Gerold is from Minnesota and says George Floyd's death there was eye opening for her. Even though I thought I was educated, I was not, and there's a lot of work to do. Reporter: At the white house, a powerful message to the president. This is now the scene outside the white house. And then right outside, you have this higher more fortified perimeter, and then this incredibly passionate protest. Ain't no power like the power of the people because the power of the people don't stop! Reporter: In response, tonight Democrats in congress are preparing to introduce legislation that would include a ban on chokeholds and create a national police misconduct registry. The crowd today stretching for blocks, demonstrating on top of that new mural ordered by the DC mayor. The same street that just days ago was cleared by force to make way for the president's photo-op. Reporter: Now walking down the street and the mayor told us it was important to send us a very clear message, that that kind of violence and force we saw right here earlier this week never happens again. We saw something I had hoped to never see in my lifetime in America and that's the United States, federal forces moving against American people in peaceful protest in the nation's capital. Reporter: Courtney walker brought her two small sons to witness this history, telling us their lives could depend on it. It's worth the risk. Because if I didn't come down here today, their lives are in danger every day. It's worth the risk to make sure change is effected. Reporter: This peaceful protest, also a celebration. The more people that are here means the more people that realize this affects everybody. Reporter: Allison Jennings has been here all week. She tells us it's the conversations happening in this crowd that will spark true change in this country. And that's what this is doing, it's teaching people about other things and showing them where the change needs to be made. Reporter: The conversations that are happening right here. That's part of the change. Yes, absolutely. Mary Bruce joins us from Washington where the protests are still ongoing. So far, Mary, this is a very different type of protest in more ways than one. From what we've seen in the nation's capitol. Reporter: Tom, unlike most large protests that we see here, there is no one main organizer at this event. This is a true grassroots movement. United by that common belief that black lives matter. The tone here today is a joyous one. This is part protest, part block party, a diverse crowd here coming together to cause change. Tom? Mary Bruce from the nation's capitol tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.