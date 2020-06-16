Protests over deadly police shooting in Atlanta

As protestors call for justice, investigators are studying footage to determine if the shooting in a fast food parking lot of Rayshard Brooks, 27, was justified.
4:11 | 06/16/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests over deadly police shooting in Atlanta

