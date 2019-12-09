Purdue Pharma reaches tentative deal to settle Oxycontin lawsuits

A source close to the negotiations told ABC News that the pharmaceutical giant would pay up to $12 billion, the bulk of the settlement is expected to go toward treatment and rehabilitation.
1:16 | 09/12/19

