Qantas becomes first airline to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

The airline says that once vaccines are widely available, it will require international travelers to prove they’ve been vaccinated before flying.
0:14 | 11/24/20

Transcript for Qantas becomes first airline to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

