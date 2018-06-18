Radio reporter who lost the ability to speak finds new way to be heard

With the help of technology a Scottish company that creates text-to-speech technology, Jamie Dupree has crafted a new voice.
Transcript for Radio reporter who lost the ability to speak finds new way to be heard

