-
Now Playing: Hail and tornado damage South as wildfire evacuations spread in California
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of people named ‘Josh’ share a friendly fight
-
Now Playing: 8 indicted in alleged hazing death of college sophomore
-
Now Playing: 2 North Carolina sheriff’s deputies killed in ambush
-
Now Playing: Police department investigates death of man pinned to ground
-
Now Playing: 8 indicted in alleged hazing death of Bowling Green student
-
Now Playing: National Urban League’s Marc Morial: 'When there is trust, communities are safe'
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses Congress ahead of 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: President Biden’s 1st 100 days in office
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden marks 100 days in office
-
Now Playing: Harris gives remarks on Biden administration's 1st 100 days
-
Now Playing: Fallon Fox and Raquel Willis speak out about anti-trans legislation
-
Now Playing: 21-year-old is inspiring Gen Z to speak up
-
Now Playing: Kansas senator reacts to Biden’s 1st address to Congress
-
Now Playing: Cruises could set sail again this summer
-
Now Playing: Fast-acting officers rescue unresponsive teen from burning vehicle
-
Now Playing: Semitrailer overturns on New York expressway
-
Now Playing: 4 killed including 2 deputies during 13-hour standoff
-
Now Playing: Barber shaves his head in solidarity with coworker