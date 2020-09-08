Transcript for Rare earthquake rattles North Carolina

Thanks for that. Residents rattled across several states after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck in North Carolina this morning, the strongest in the area in more than a century. Here's ABC's Alex Presha with the images still coming in. Reporter: Tonight, the startling images, a rare earthquake on the east coast. The 5.1 tremor rattling residents awake at 8:00 this morning, the most powerful quake to hit North Carolina since 1916. We were laying down, and all of a sudden we hear this big tremble and we was like, what in the world is that? Reporter: The epicenter, close to Sparta near the Virginia border. This home's chimney collapsing, walls knocked off their foundations. The entire back wall has separated from the house. Reporter: Roads cracked. Luckily no serious injuries, but quite a scare. It sounded like a locomotive actually going by the house. We just replaced a 100-year-old water line, so it could have been a lot worse. Reporter: Seismologists say the quake was felt as far north as Virginia and as far south as Georgia. How rare was this? It was quite rare. We don't get earthquakes in the eastern U.S. We don't get earthquakes of this size more than every decade or so. There was the magnitude 5.8 in central Virginia that did damage to the Washington monument in D.C., and that was only in 2011. Reporter: The center for earthquake research says there have been at least two aftershocks already, both below a magnitude of 2, and they expect there may be more to come. Tom. Alex, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.