Transcript for Record-breaking heat hits parts of nation

We begin tonight with the record breaking heat wave across parts of the country and images not seen since before the pandemic. The June heat wave packing beaches up and down the East Coast thousands of people making their first trips to the shore in more than a year. Record highs set this weekend from North Dakota to Massachusetts with temperatures soaring into the ninety's from. Minneapolis to Philadelphia to start the workweek heat emergencies declared in Boston and Washington DC temperatures in some cities sort of a bit earlier than normal. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano leads us off hey rob. Palin the after the first week of June this is significant if not dangerous in some spots take a look at some of these numbers for daytime idol lot of records broken as far north as Burlington Vermont 95 a record Syracuse 93. New York got up and over ninety degrees for the first time this year and it stretches all the way back into the upper plains but tomorrow the court's going to be across the northeast I 95 quarter he get away from that sea breeze that's where temperatures really get took him. 93 admits filly a 94 expected in Albany may be 95 in Boston. And overheat so widespread that we've got. Red flag warnings out now from the southwest all the way to northern Michigan. Lindsey the heat is upon us run think you.

