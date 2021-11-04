Transcript for Record number of migrants reach the US-Mexican border in 1 month

Eastern on ABC. Tonight, calls for help at the southern border. Authorities apprehending the most migrants in one month for 20 years. You may remember this terrified 10-year-old boy found last week as he wandered on his own. We have troubling details about his story. Here's Elizabeth Schulze. Reporter: Tonight, with a record number of migrant children packing shelters, a desperate plea for help. The department of health and human services emailing federal workers at other agencies asking if they would volunteer for up to four months of paid leave, to go to the border and help care for the thousands of children being held there. They've needed sleep, they've needed food. Reporter: Foster families are overwhelmed too. Chris and Kristen Umphlett have been taking in migrant children at their home with their four other kids in Lansing, Michigan, since last year. It's gone from being this is sort of a one-time thing with the government to now who knows how long it could be ongoing. Reporter: More than 172,000 migrants were stopped at the border last month, the most in 20 years. The Biden administration telling migrants not to come, but unlike- the previous administration, children traveling alone aren't being sent back to their home countries. This problem will continue to get worse because of the policies that have been adopted by the Biden administration. Reporter: And tonight we are learning more about 10-year-old Wilton eniel Gutierrez, the Nicaraguan boy found alone near the border. His uncle Misael, who lives in Miami, telling univision his whole family cried when they saw that video. He says Wilton and his mom were deported after they crossed into the U.S. Two weeks ago, and then they were kidnapped. Misael says he only had enough ransom to free Wilton. The smugglers abandoned the boy after getting him over the border. Misael says his mother is still being held by the gang. As the number of children coming to the border continues to grow, a white house official overseeing these issues announced she will step down at the end of the month. President Biden has named vice president kamala Harris to lead the effort to stem the flow of migrants at the border. She has yet to go there or make any policy announcements. Linsey? Elizabeth, thank you.

