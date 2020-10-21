Record snow in parts of the Midwest

Minneapolis recorded its largest snowstorm this early in the season, with up to 10 inches of snow falling in parts of Minnesota.
0:11 | 10/21/20

To the index record snow in parts the midwest tonight up to ten inches in parts of Minnesota Minneapolis recording its largest snowstorm viscerally. A new round tonight winter weather alerts from Idaho to Wisconsin.

