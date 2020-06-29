Red flag warnings in effect across multiple states amid wildfire threat

Concerns over the Southwest has red flag warnings in effect from California to Kansas as firefighters battled a new brush fire in Douglas County, Colorado, where nearly 1,000 residents were evacuated.
0:17 | 06/29/20

Red flag warnings in effect across multiple states amid wildfire threat

