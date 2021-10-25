Reigning 'Jeopardy!' champ reveals she was robbed over New Year's

Amy Schneider shared on Twitter that she is fine, but lost her ID, credit cards and phone. Schneider holds the all-time record for most consecutive "Jeopardy!" wins by a woman.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live