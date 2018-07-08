Remains of unidentified boy found at N.M. compound: Police

Authorities were searching for a missing 3-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped by his father.
3:00 | 08/07/18

There's news tonight about the children discovered on a remote compound in northern New Mexico authorities have now also found the remains. Of an unidentified young boy got the site believed to be missing three year old of lead in children were discovered living in filthy conditions five adults charged.

