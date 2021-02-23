Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19

More
Dick and Shirley Meek from Ohio had just celebrated 70 years of marriage, when they died of COVID-19 holding each other’s hand. Others remember their loved ones lost to the virus.
5:17 | 02/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:17","description":"Dick and Shirley Meek from Ohio had just celebrated 70 years of marriage, when they died of COVID-19 holding each other’s hand. Others remember their loved ones lost to the virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76052236","title":"Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/remembering-lives-lost-covid-19-76052236"}