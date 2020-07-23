Transcript for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams fellow lawmaker

We turn next to the moment of capitol hill that made news. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez taking on a male coworker. A witness saying he used vulgar expletives. Tonight, his words, his apology. And what he said in response, that having a daughter does not make a man decent. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez took to the house floor to denounce her colleague and an experience that is all too familiar to women in this country. In front of reporters representative Yoho called me, and I quote, . These are the words that representative Yoho levied against a congresswoman. Reporter: It came after Republican congressman Ted Yoho confronted her on the capitol steps, calling her "Disgusting" for suggesting rising crime is linked to poverty. Yoho later apologized for what he called the "Abrupt manner of the conversation," but not for his, quote, passion. And he denied using the expletives, which were overheard by a reporter. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I am very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding. Having a daughter does not make a decent man. Having a wife does not make a decent man. But treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man. Reporter: The congresswoman then getting personal. I am someone's daughter, too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter. My mother got to see Mr. Yoho's disrespect on the floor of this house towards me on television, and I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men. In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community. And I am here to stand up to say that is not acceptable. Reporter: Now you responding tonight, the congressman says this was a brief policy discussion and that no one was accosted or bullied, saying, quote, I am not going to apologize for something I didn't say. All right, Mary Bruce live in Washington tonight. Thank you, Mary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.