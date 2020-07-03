WHO reports number of COVID-19 infections on the verge of 100,000

More
The chief of the World Health Organization is calling on nations to make containment the “highest priority”.
3:26 | 03/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WHO reports number of COVID-19 infections on the verge of 100,000

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"The chief of the World Health Organization is calling on nations to make containment the “highest priority”.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69443507","title":"WHO reports number of COVID-19 infections on the verge of 100,000","url":"/WNT/video/reports-number-covid-19-infections-verge-100000-69443507"}