Republicans express support for bipartisan deal on gun safety

At least 14 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support for the bipartisan deal on gun safety reform nearly a month after the Uvalde massacre.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live