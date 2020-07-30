Transcript for Republicans’ last-minute vote for unemployment benefits

there, millions of Americans waiting to hear what will happen next with benefits now expiring. Democrats with their plans weeks ago and then late today, Republicans scrambling to vote in the senate, so, let's get right to Mary Bruce tonight. Bottom line, was this too little too late? Where does it stand, Mary? Reporter: Well, David, right now, those weekly $600 checks that have been helping 30 million Americans stay afloat are going to expire and congress does not have a plan to replace them. Now, late today, Mitch Mcconnell and senate Republicans made a last-minute attempt to try to extend these payments, but at just $200. And Democrats are not going to buy that. They called this a callus political move by Republicans who have failed for weeks to come up with a more comprehensive plan. Bottom line, even if the two sides can reach an agreement here, it looks like it is going to take weeks, potentially, taking a huge toll on millions of Americans and the economy. David? Weeks to go with millions of Americans watching. Mary, thank you.

