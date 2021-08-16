Rescue efforts continue in Haiti

More
The death toll is now above 700 after the island nation was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.
3:12 | 08/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue efforts continue in Haiti

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:12","description":"The death toll is now above 700 after the island nation was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79471577","title":"Rescue efforts continue in Haiti","url":"/WNT/video/rescue-efforts-continue-haiti-79471577"}