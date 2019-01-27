Transcript for Rescue teams search for survivors after a dam breaks in Brazil

We move to the growing danger in Brazil, and the race against time. Search and rescue teams looking for hundreds of people reported missing following a massive dam collapse. Dozens killed, and authorities briefly suspending the search, fearing another dam was about to break. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: The search continues for a second day after conditions complicated the rescue effort for hundreds missing following a massive dam collapse in southern Brazil. Helicopters swooping in with supplies, and makeshift medical centers examined the injured. 37 are confirmed dead, and 280 people are still missing. Officials are not optimistic they will be found alive. The search for survivors was suspended for several hours over fears a second dam was at risk of a breach. Sirens rang out as 24,000 people in potential harm were ordered to get to high ground. Tonight, civil engineers say that dam is safe. The second dam is located about a quarter mile from the first incident, and is being closely monitored. In a bit of good news, some areas previously too wet and unreachable for firefighters are drying out. Tom? But still so many are missing. Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.