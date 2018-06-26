Rescuers rush to scene of hospital explosion in Texas

More
Officials said several were injured and power had been knocked out to hundreds of homes and businesses.
1:10 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescuers rush to scene of hospital explosion in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56184940,"title":"Rescuers rush to scene of hospital explosion in Texas","duration":"1:10","description":"Officials said several were injured and power had been knocked out to hundreds of homes and businesses.","url":"/WNT/video/rescuers-rush-scene-hospital-explosion-texas-56184940","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.