Transcript for Risk to children an unexpected and growing concern

24 hours the it have CDC issued its own new warning, tonight the new global alert from the world health organization about that dangerous condition affecting children. Here in the U.S. Tonight, authorities are now tracking more than 220 reported cases in 20 states. And now the frustration for so many parents -- when testing doesn't give a clear answer. Stephanie Ramos back on the story again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, growing reports of that rare inflammatory disease in children linked to coronavirus. ABC news identifying at least 220 possible and confirmed cases in 20 states. Plus D.C. More than 100 cases in New York where 3 children have died. Other states should expect what we have seen. We've noticed that it's four to six weeks after the peak of infections in the state. Reporter: The CDC sending that urgent alert for doctors to look out for patients with fever, inflammation, multiple organ involvement, and infection or exposure to to covid-19 within 4 weeks. Today the world health organization sounding the Brittany Boler wants to know if that's what sent her son Titus to the E.R.. Starting with a fever. The second day, he was just crying about his tummy. It was like his timing was hurting and hurting. Reporter: In a matter of days his fever climbing to 104, and vom sitting. His lips for super red, his eyes were blood shot red. He was breathing really fast. Reporter: Titus tested negative for covid-19 but his mom now wants him tested for those antibodies. His symptoms strikingly similar to 9-year-old Bobby Dean's in upstate New York, who wound up the icu, later testing positive for the virus. If we didn't get Bobby to the doctor's within 24 hours of when we did, they said we very well could have lost him, and that's a scary thought for us. Stephanie, both families want to raise awareness. Reporter: Exactly. Bobby's parents are stressing the importance of early reaction. If you see the symptoms call your doctor. Stephanie, on this for several nights, we thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.