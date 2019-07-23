Transcript for Robert Mueller makes late request before long-awaited testimony

here in Washington tonight, all eyes will soon be on Robert Mueller, testifying tomorrow before the American people. He did not find collusion, but on obstruction, he said he would have cleared the president if he could have. And today, on the eve of his testimony, Mueller had a last-minute request that made immediate news. And here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: Just before his long-awaited testimony, former special counsel Robert Mueller had a late request. He asked for his long-time aide, Aaron Zebley, to be sworn in alongside him. Republicans objected. Congressman Jim Jordan tweeting, "You don't get to change the rules right before kickoff." In the end, a compromise. Zebley will be able to sit next to Mueller and confer with him, but will not testify. Mueller himself didn't want this day to come. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. Reporter: But the special counsel's in-person testimony is what Democrats have been waiting for. They assume most Americans have not read his report. For many Americans, just learning what's in the report will be a revelation. Reporter: Today, even the FBI director acknowledged he hasn't read the whole thing. I've reviewed it. I wouldn't say I've read every single word. Reporter: As a long-time public servant and FBI director for more than a decade, Mueller has testified before congress 88 times. When he takes the oath tomorrow, president trump will be watching. Today, he clearly had Mueller on his mind. $40 million, interviewed 500 people, they got nothing. Reporter: But Mueller did outline 11 instances where the president may have obstructed justice. If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. Reporter: Democrats hope Mueller will reveal whether he would have charged the president with a crime if it weren't for the justice department rule against prosecuting a sitting president. Attorney general bill Barr ultimately took it upon himself to clear the president. Democrats will likely ask Mueller if he wanted Barr to do that, or whether he intended for congress to make that call. So, let's go across town now to Jonathan Karl at the white house, and Jon, obviously what folks at home want to know tonight, are they really going to learn anything new tomorrow from Robert Mueller what is this going to look like? Reporter: Mueller is going to be testifying before two different committees. Democrats see this as a big and important moment, and it will be fascinating to see him answer questions for the first time from congress about his report. Democrats were practicing for the hearing earlier today. But David, Mueller has made it very clear that he does not intend to say anything beyond what he wrote in that report. All right, we'll see first thing tomorrow. Jon, thank you. And ABC news will carry the Robert Mueller hearings live beginning at 8:15 tomorrow morning, I'll be joining George and Jon and the entire team. We'll see you first thing in the In the other news tonight,

