Transcript for Robert Mueller takes questions for 7 hours from 2 committees

We're also following Robert Mueller tonight. He did not want to come to the hill, but special counsel Robert Mueller did just that today, testifying before the American people. Seven hours of questioning from two committees about the president, about his campaign, about Russia. And in the first minute of questioning, Mueller was asked, did you exonerate the president, as the president has claimed. How Mueller answered that. Mueller was also asked, can the president be charged after he leaves office? And Mueller defending his team against claims of bias. He was asked, was this a witch hunt, was it a hoax? And the president reacting just moments ago. ABC's Mary Bruce leads us off. Reporter: Robert Mueller walking into a hearing two years in the making. He was a reluctant witness, but Democrats forced him to appear. Pressing him on whether the president obstructed justice. Director Mueller, the president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him. But that is not what your report said, is it? Correct, that is not what the report said. So the report did not conclude that he did not commit obstruction of justice? Is that correct? That is correct. And what about total exoneration? Did you actually totally exonerate the president? No. Reporter: But Mueller did not reach a conclusion on obstruction. Because the justice department's office of legal counsel says a sitting president cannot be indicted. But can he be charged after he leaves office? You could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office? Reporter: Again and again, Democrats went back to the report to highlight the ten incidents of possible obstruction by the president, including when trump allegedly ordered his former white house counsel don mcgahn to fire Mueller. When the request was reported in "The New York Times," mcgahn said the president told him to deny it. The president said, quote, "Fake news, folks. Fake news. A typical "New York Times" fake story." End quote. Correct? Correct. But your investigation actually found substantial evidence that mcgahn was ordered by the president to fire you, correct? Yes. Reporter: But did the president obstruct Mueller? Republicans pointed out, Mueller kept his job. Were you ever fired as special counsel, Mr. Mueller? Not that I -- no. No. Were you allowed to complete your investigation unencumbered? Yes. Reporter: Republicans argued Mueller was out of bounds for offering examples of potential obstruction. Without drawing a conclusion. You wrote 180 pages, 180 pages about decisions that weren't reached, about potential crimes that weren't charged. Can I speak for a second? Reporter: Mueller offered a passionate defense of his team, as Republicans accused them of political bias. I've been in this business for almost 25 years, and in those 25 years, I have not had occasion once to ask somebody about their political affiliation. It is not done. What I care about is the capability of the individual to do the job and do the job quickly and seriously and with integrity. Your investigation is not a witch hunt, is it? It is not a witch hunt. Reporter: Still, Republicans said today, it's over. It's time for the curtain to close on the Russia hoax, the conspiracy theory is dead. Would you agree that it was not a hoax? That the Russians were engaged in trying to impact our election? Absolutely, it was not a hoax. Reporter: He said the Russians are at it again right now. And after six hours, one last question. I gather that you believe that knowingly accepting foreign assistance during a presidential campaign is an unethical thing to do. And a crime. And a crime. Circumstances, yes. And a crime in given certain circumstances. To the degree that it undermines our democracy and our institutions, we can agree that it's also unpatriotic. True. And wrong. Let's get right to Mary Bruce, live tonight with me all day up here on the hill. The bottom line, Mary, was there anything said today that will change anyone's minds here on the hill whether to move forward with impeachment? Here's what house speaker Nancy Pelosi said just moments ago. My position has always been, whatever decision we made in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand. And we still have some outstanding matters in the courts. It's about the congress, the constitution and the courts. And we are fighting the president in the courts. So, Mary, where do Democrats go from here? Reporter: Well, David, don't expect any imminent action here. Democrat leaders are saying they are going to stay the course. For now, impeachment is still on the table, but David, Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon. Do they keep up this drum beat to impeach or do they change course and focus instead of beating Donald Trump at the ballot box in 2020? David? Mary Bruce leading us off Mary, thank you.

